Arrest after 1.6kg of cannabis found in police search

The CIB seized about 1.6kg of the class C-controlled drug. Photo: Supplied

A 25-year-old Queenstown man is expected to appear in the Queenstown District Court on Monday after police recovered about $24,000 of cannabis from his property yesterday.

Sergeant Bridget Martin, of Queenstown, said officers from the Criminal Investigation Branch seized about 1.6kg of the class C-controlled drug following yesterday morning's search.

The man has subsequently been charged in relation to possessing cannabis for supply.

Sgt Martin said police were committed to targeting the supply of drugs in the community, particularly to young people.

"We will continue to identify and target those involved in drug dealing activity.

"Today is a great example of the ongoing work that is being done to keep our young people and wider communities safe by taking illicit drugs off an [alleged] supplier.”