Arrest made over hate posters placed on Queenstown Islamic centre

Queenstown Islamic Centre and the Gorge Rd Retail Centre car park were targeted with offensive anti-Islamic posters overnight yesterday. PHOTO: MATTHEW MCKEW

Police investigating hate material plastered over Queenstown's new Islamic Centre have made an arrest and charged a man with possession of a knife.

Six anti-Islamic posters depicting offensive images and other hate and sexist material were found on the Queenstown Islamic Centre in Gorge Rd Retail Centre.

More posters were found in the area.

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said an 18-year-old man has appeared in the Queenstown District Court today charged with possession of a knife.

Police expected to lay further charges in due course.

"We know incidents like this are upsetting for our community and we'd like to thank Queenstown residents for the information they have provided to assist our enquiries."

Anyone with further information in relation to these incidents or the arrest was asked to contact Queenstown Police on 105.