Arrests over Queenstown party fracas

Three men were arrested after a fight broke out in the street in Queenstown last night.

The altercation took place outside a house on Hallenstein St at about 8.30pm, after a person was headbutted at a party.

A 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both of Queenstown, were charged with assault and a non-local man (20) was charged with breach of bail.

All three were due to appear in court next week.

Police were also called to a collision in Frankton last night at about 6pm, after a car crashed into a pole.

A 25-year-old man was charged with careless driving and was due to appear in court next week.

No injuries were reported.

Sergeant Kate Pirovano, of Queenstown, said it was important to remember the district's new public drinking bylaw will come into effect tonight.

It banned drinking outdoors in the district's town centres and some other public areas tomorrow for Crate Day and extended the current year-round ban on drinking in the CBD and public reserves.

The year-round ban would now run from 8pm to 8am, instead of beginning at 10pm.

Sgt Pirovano said officers would focus on "good prevention'' tactics and staff would be available to respond to any potential issues.

"Drink responsibly, look after friends and always have a plan A, B and C when going out.''

Police can hand out $250 infringement notices to offenders.

joshua.walton@odt.co.nz