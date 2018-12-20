Aussie arrested over false robbery report

An Australian tourist was arrested and warned by police after allegedly making a false report he had been robbed of $5500 worth of electronic equipment in Queenstown.

The man (30) reported to police on Monday night that he had just had his backpack, containing several expensive items, stolen from him in Lake Rd.

Sergeant Chris Brooks, of Queenstown, said police were told the bag contained the tourist's camera, drone, bluetooth speaker, mobile phone, wallet and other items.

He was stopped by police at Queenstown Airport on Tuesday morning as he prepared for his flight back across the Tasman.

Officers were surprised to find the man with all the equipment he had reported stolen safely packed in his luggage.

He was arrested but not charged.

He was allowed to fly back to Australia and police have advised his insurance company.