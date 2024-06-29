Battle of the titans

PICTURE: JAMES ALLAN PHOTOGRAPHY

This weekend Queenstown’s SkyCity Stampede ice hockey team’s headed north, hell bent on breaking the deadlock for pole position in this year’s New Zealand Ice Hockey League.

Last weekend Stampede pummelled the Canterbury Red Devils — Stampede’s Max Macharg’s pictured colliding with Red Devils’ goalie Tim Carey during their 7-3 win on Friday, which they followed up with an 11-1 drubbing on Saturday.

This weekend the 2023 league champions are in Auckland where they’ll face off against Botany Swarm. Neither team’s dropped a game so far this season and are both tied at the top of the table with 17 points.

Puck drop’s at 4.45pm on Saturday and 4.15pm on Sunday — both games will be livestreamed through NZIHL’s YouTube channel.