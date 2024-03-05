Car rolls on Crown Range Rd

A car had to be towed after it rolled in a crash on the Crown Range Rd this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was in the Roaring Meg area, about 10 minutes south of Cardrona, at about 8am.

There were no injuries however, the car had to be towed because it was partially blocking the road.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assisted police at the scene and Hato Hone St John was notified but not required.