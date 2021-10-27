Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Cars targeted by burglars over long weekend

    By Guy Williams
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Queenstown police are asking Hanley’s Farm residents for help after six burglaries from cars in the suburb between Sunday night and Monday morning.

    Area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said the offender or offenders entered vehicles on driveways in Ward St, Shepherds Rd, Maize St and Drysdale Rd.

    Bank cards in wallets taken from two vehicles were used before their owners could cancel them.

    Two mountain bikes were stolen from a bike rack on a car in Maize St, one an orange Mondraker brand with blue writing, the other a blue Giant brand bike with yellow writing.

    "In most cases the vehicles were unlocked, and police would like to highlight the need to secure vehicles and remove any visible valuables from cars when they are parked overnight."

    Sen Sgt Wilkinson asked residents to report any suspicious activity.

    "There may be other break-ins that have not been reported by the public, and these reports could assist the investigators to identify the offenders."

    ■ Police (03) 441-1600, Crimestoppers 0800 555 111

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter