Cars targeted by burglars over long weekend

Queenstown police are asking Hanley’s Farm residents for help after six burglaries from cars in the suburb between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said the offender or offenders entered vehicles on driveways in Ward St, Shepherds Rd, Maize St and Drysdale Rd.

Bank cards in wallets taken from two vehicles were used before their owners could cancel them.

Two mountain bikes were stolen from a bike rack on a car in Maize St, one an orange Mondraker brand with blue writing, the other a blue Giant brand bike with yellow writing.

"In most cases the vehicles were unlocked, and police would like to highlight the need to secure vehicles and remove any visible valuables from cars when they are parked overnight."

Sen Sgt Wilkinson asked residents to report any suspicious activity.

"There may be other break-ins that have not been reported by the public, and these reports could assist the investigators to identify the offenders."

■ Police (03) 441-1600, Crimestoppers 0800 555 111