Friday, 23 April 2021

Casks painted for charity

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH
    PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH
    Arrowtown artists, (from left) Jenny Mehrtens, Jane Pestell-Litten and Charlotte Graf with the Akarua Wine barrel Ms Graf decorated.

    The trio are among seven artists who were each asked to put their own stamp on wine barrels, which will be auctioned off online, beginning tonight, as part of the Arrowtown Autumn Festival.

    All proceeds from the sales of the barrels will go to the Wakatipu Greatest Needs Fund, a charity established last year to fund the gaps in government welfare assistance.

    The decorated barrels are all on display at the Lakes District Museum and will be auctioned off online.

