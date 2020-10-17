Changing landscape

PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Residential development continues at pace near Queenstown, where homes are popping up beside Jack’s Point, shown in the middle, right of this image.

Another 1750 residential sections are projected at neighbouring Hanleys Farm, being developed by Melbourne-based RCL Group — development proper started there in June, 2018.

A new primary school, Te Kura Whakatipu o Kawarau, which will have capacity for 600 pupils, is expected to open by 2022.

Queenstown’s last special housing area, Coneburn, has also just been given approval — it will go ahead on a 48ha site north of Hanleys Farm, part of the land in the foreground of this image.

On completion it will have 526 sections, along with 14 bulk lots with capacity for 75 high-density residential units.

Earthworks there are expected to start in the first quarter of next year, with the first of five planned stages scheduled to hit the market by April 2022.