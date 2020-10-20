Tuesday, 20 October 2020

2.35 pm

Chase abandoned, car found after driver flees police

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    Queenstown police are on the hunt for information relating to a "fleeing driver" in the resort last night.

    The incident involved a Honda Civic, without registration plates, and began on Howards Drive, in Lake Hayes Estate, about 8.25pm.

    However, police abandoned the pursuit, due to the manner of driving, in the "Kawarau River area", according to a statement.

    The car was found about 9.20pm, but the offender had fled the scene.

    Police were seeking any information from members of the public who witnessed the incident, or who could help identify the driver.

    *Police: 105, event number P044093974; Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111

