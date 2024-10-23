Choppers called in to fight Arrowtown blaze

Helicopters are being used in an attempt to control a fire in Arrowtown this afternoon. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Three helicopters are fighting a fire in Arrowtown after a burn-off jumped into a neighbouring property this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said an Arrowtown crew was called to the blaze about 3.45.

The fire was not — at this stage — considered out of control, but crews were assisting the landowner.

Three helicopters were in the air fighting the roughly 350m by 400m fire about 6pm, the spokesman said.

The fire is in the vicinity of Coronet Forest.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said five distinct lines of smoke were visible as the fire appeared to be travelling up hill.