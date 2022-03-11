Clinic for those who got compromised jabs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The clinic is a joint venture between Queenstown Airport, Te Kaika and Mountain Lakes Medical, and primarily aimed at those people who received compromised vaccines between December 1 and January 28 through Engage Safety.
Yesterday afternoon, Te Kaika communications adviser Gracyn Liscom said nurses were also on hand to provide first, second and booster shots to all eligible people, including children aged five to 11, with a free Mr Whippy ice cream on offer for everyone who received a vaccination.
"We feel for those people, we really do.
"Some were sceptical to start with, they got it done ... and now this has happened," Ms Liscom said.
"We just want to support those people as best we can," she said.
The pop-up clinic, at the former airport park-and-ride in Brookes Rd, behind Mitre 10, will be open again today from 11am-7pm.