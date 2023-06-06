Competing violinist deep in concentration

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Michael Hill International Violin Competition quarterfinalist Yuri Tanaka (17), of Japan/Germany, performs at the Queenstown Memorial Centre over the weekend, during the first rounds of the 2023 competition.

The 16 quarterfinalists were to be whittled down to six last evening, who will go on to compete in the semifinals in Auckland.

There, the top three will be selected for the final which is being held at the Auckland Town Hall on Saturday.