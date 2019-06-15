Concern at vehicle speeds past school buses

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Queenstown police fear it is only a matter of time before a school pupil is hit by a motorist speeding past a school bus.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said six motorists were issued with infringement notices and given demerit points during a five-day operation targeting school bus safety in the Wakatipu.

Fines ranged from $80 to $230, indicating motorists were going between 11kmh and 30kmh above the posted speed limit, which is 20kmh while passing a stationary school bus.

The drivers also incurred between 20 and 35 demerit points each.

Sgt Watt said drivers were clocked speeding at various locations around the Wakatipu, including Frankton Rd, Arthurs Point and Arrowtown.

"Obviously, it's a bit of a concern to us with winter approaching.

"It's quite dark in the mornings and kids are hard enough to see.

"Given the conditions over the last couple of weeks, the likelihood of a kid shooting out, not being seen and being hit by a motorist is [high]."

Anyone going more than 40kmh over the posted speed limit could also receive a 28-day licence suspension, while at more than 50kmh over the limit a motorist could face criminal charges.