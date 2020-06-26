Confidence for concerts

George Thorogood performs during the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert earlier this year. PHOTO: JO BOYD RIVERLEA PHOTOGRAPHY

Organisers of the big two Queenstown Lakes District summer music festivals are expecting tickets to sell out as fast, even though they are unlikely to include international acts.

Rhythm and Alps festival director Alex Turnbull said there would still be more than 50 acts performing at the three-day New Year festival held in the Cardrona Valley but it would be "a year to celebrate New Zealand music in our own country".

He said a pre-sale registration process would be offered from July 2 and he felt "confident" that the tickets were going to sell out very quickly.

Even if the Covid-19 border restrictions were removed between now and when the festival opened on December 29, he would "not change anything", Mr Turnbull said.

"We have secured our line-up at the moment and we are focusing on a New Zealand Kiwi summer, we don’t need to rely on international talent for that," he said.

A Gibbston Valley Winery concert event organiser said preparations were well under way for the concert scheduled for January 23, 2021.

"We are going to be celebrating our 11th anniversary next year so we are really excited to be able to support the local regions and to do our part in the whole economic recovery," the event organiser said.

He said the lineup of New Zealand artists would be announced soon.

He said he expected there would be a rush to buy concert tickets.

"Our fans are really supportive of us," he said.