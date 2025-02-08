Congestion prompts car-pooling reminder

Amanda Robinson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

In a week when a major commuter route was clogged with rush-hour traffic, an active transport advocate is urging residents to share a car at least once a week to "keep Queenstown moving".

Roadworks near the Shotover Bridge, combined with schools reopening and a Chinese New Year visitor influx, caused "Carmageddon" on the Frankton-Ladies Mile Highway early in the week, with traffic moving even more slowly than usual.

Among the worst-affected were the residents of Lake Hayes Estate and Shotover Country, with the lengthy delays making many late for work.

Public and school buses became stuck in the logjam, with Queenstown Primary School pupils waiting an hour for their school bus at stops all the way into the town centre.

The Lightfoot Initiative co-founder Amanda Robinson said worsening traffic congestion in the resort town would be a reality over the next three years as a $250million roading project was completed.

The project would make a "massive difference", but there would be pain before the gain, Ms Robinson said.

Her group was challenging residents to do their bit by sharing their cars.

Since last year, it had been conducting traffic counts at the Shotover Bridge, Kawarau Falls Bridge, and in Frankton Rd near the BP roundabout.

A count at the Shotover Bridge on a weekday last week, between 7am and 9am, showed only 405 of the 2544 passing vehicles — not including buses and trucks — had more than one occupant.

"That’s only 16%, which is quite low.

"What’s shocking is it’s about 8% for the BP roundabout and Kawarau Falls Bridge."

Although it was "fantastic" 405 motorists had shared their car, it was a low baseline the group wanted to see improve.

She urged residents to talk to family, neighbours and workmates living nearby to consider ride-sharing with them at least once every week.

There were no good ride-sharing apps available in New Zealand, so The Lightfoot Initiative was working with partners on a goal of launching one next year.

