Cycling/walking bridge to go over busy Queenstown highway

Subject to geotech testing, a cycling/walking bridge will be built over Queenstown’s busy State Highway 6.

Over a cutting just west of the Shotover Bridge, the structure — green-lit by state highway agency Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency — will connect Jim’s Way, below Quail Rise, to Hardware Lane, at the edge of the Frankton Flats.

It was first mooted by Queenstown Trails Trust CEO Mark Williams, who sees it as an alternative to ‘‘that horrendous [SH6] crossing point opposite Bunnings’’.

His idea was enthusiastically endorsed by local ‘active travel’ advocacy group, The Lightfoot Initiative.

The bridge would be on the A2 route of the ‘Whakatipu Active Travel Network’, originating from the Old Shotover River Bridge, but also connect to an existing active travel route linking to Shotover Country and Lake Hayes Estate.

Waka Kotahi regional relation ships director James Caygill admits it wasn’t in their initial plans.

‘‘When we listened to the community about what improvements they wanted to see in this area, there was a strong preference for a bridge over the busy road.

‘‘We took this feedback on board and have approval to investigate a new bridge, including funding for design and construction.’’

Geotech testing is under way to test foundation options.

Design plans are being prepared and, once its viability’s confirmed, there’ll be further consultation with the community and mana whenua (Māori stakeholders).

Williams sees the bridge as a valuable addition to Queenstown’s cycling network.

‘‘We’ve long advocated for a safe way for our community, especially students cycling to school, to cross the busy state highway that intersects our trails.

‘‘And we’re delighted Waka Kotahi is moving ahead and considering plans to construct what will be an important piece of infrastructure for the area.’’

Lightfoot Initiative’s Amanda Robinson adds: ‘‘SH6 sits at the heart of the active travel network, and the proposed bridge will create the connection we need to keep our community moving safely.

‘‘This is a great example of what can happen when community organisations work in partnership to advocate for change.

‘‘I feel confident in saying the community appreciates Waka Kotahi’s flexibility in finding solutions that will benefit us all.’’

In 2021, Williams told Mountain Scene the bridge’s prominent location ‘‘puts it on a billboard that we are using active transport for getting

around the place’’.

It would also act as a message to drivers stuck in traffic below: ‘‘Here’s an alternative, try this.’’

