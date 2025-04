A view of Queenstown from Ben Lomond. Photo: ODT files

A cyclist has died after collapsing on a popular bike track near Queenstown.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the Ben Lomond track at about 10.45am this morning because a mountain biker in their 60s had collapsed.

"Despite medical attention, they sadly died at the scene."

She said the biker appeared to have suffered a heart attack.