Daily dip done: 365th cold plunge for mates

Lake Wakatipu’s daily dippers have done it - and now they have focused their minds on another challenge.

On New Year’s Eve, Paddy Turnhout, Brett Sheehan, Chris Walker and Chaz Monaghan completed their 2022 resolution to dunk in a lake every day, choosing the frigid alpine waters of Lake Alta to knock their Everest off.

They were joined in the water on the last dip by a large group of friends and supporters.

Now they have 365 days of ice-cold bathing under their belts, they have resolved to spend 20 minutes in meditation every day this year.

"It feels like quite an accomplishment," Mr Monaghan said.

Queenstown’s daily dippers (from left) Paddy Turnhout, Chris Walker, Chaz Monaghan and Brett Sheehan knocked their Everest off on New Year’s Eve, taking their 365th cold plunge in Lake Alta. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The idea was formed in 2021. Mr Monaghan had been jumping in the lake every day for five weeks and then forgot to do it on Christmas Day.

That was such a let-down he formed a support group and started again.

"It was nice to be there for each other," he said.

The four men called their lake immersion challenge the Ripple Effect and used it to raise money for the charity I Am Hope.

Every day, whatever the weather and whatever was happening with Covid, they made their own ripples to spread the word about about being mindful, present and healthy in mind and body.

Mr Walker dipped through the high of the birth of his son and the low of his father’s death in the United Kingdom.

If they were away from Lake Wakatipu they chose another beach or lake instead.

It was important to get it done but sometimes a dip could not happen until after 10pm.

"You have to [be] present in the cold water or your thoughts can become overwhelming — like it’s too cold, I want to get out," Mr Monaghan said.

Mr Monaghan works at OC Health Club and his advice was to take dipping day by day, ticking off one step at a time.

The Ripple Effect dips varied from one to 20 minutes — the length of time did not matter, he said.

"Every time you get out, you feel so much better."