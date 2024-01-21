Darts 'dark horse' wins

Mike Buttar. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Local-raised Mike Buttar, who only returned to town five months ago after 20-plus years away, says he "snuck in under the radar" to win the Queenstown Darts Club club championship last Saturday.

The 51-year-old bike mechanic, who attended Arrowtown School, Queenstown Primary and Wakatipu High, beat defending champ Brent Edgerton 3-1 in the final, scoring a 180 along the way.

A former Auckland rep, Buttar says he’s played for about 13 years and had a ninth-equal placing in the nationals about five years ago.

On the way to the final he beat two other handy players, Ben Olive and Dion Boland.

Patrick Hothersall and Boland finished third and Johnny Yates was the consolation winner.