Felling of forest proceeding well

More than a third of the Coronet Forest has been felled, and some of the logs have been shipped to China.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), a part-owner of the forest, is confident the operation is on track, despite it being put on hold for five weeks during Alert Level 4 restrictions.

The once-controversial early harvest of the Douglas fir plantation, which overlooks Millbrook Resort, started in January.

Council spokesman Jack Barlow said Mike Hurring Logging & Contracting was managing the harvest and the resource consent for the project "anticipated" completion by mid-2022.

The logs were being sold on the domestic market and being exported to China, Mr Barlow said.

A tender for replanting the 172.5ha site with native species will be released next year, but it would be "regressed" for two years so that regenerating wilding trees can be cleared before replanting starts.

The plan was to plant 30% of the site with beech trees, and 10% with native shrubs.

Higher altitude areas would be planted with alpine tussocks, while the remainder would be grassed.

Meanwhile, Wakatipu recreation and conservation groups were already talking about how the public might make use of the land once the harvest had finished.

The first Coronet Forest future planning workshop was held on October 30, to discuss potential recreational and conservation projects on the site.

Mr Barlow said the informal group discussed the opportunities for recreational trails for walkers, mountain bikers and horse riders.

It had representatives from the Queenstown Trails Trust, Queenstown Mountain Bike Club, Arrowtown Village Association, Wakatipu Walkers, Wakatipu Reforestation Trust, Wakatipu Riding Club and the Wakatipu Pony Club.

A joint venture between QLDC and the Central Otago District Council, the forest was planted as a commercial venture between 1984 and 1996.

It was due to be harvested over 12 years from 2029, but the QLDC decided in 2017 to bring the logging forward, because the forest was a major seed source for wilding pines infesting neighbouring properties.

Public consultation on the decision showed 85% of respondents supported the early harvest.

