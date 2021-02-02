Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Fire in roof of Queenstown home

    By Matthew Mckew
    Firefighters have extinguished a small fire in the roof of a Queenstown house this afternoon.

    Two crews responded to a call at 12.10pm to a blaze in Jack Hanley Dr, Jack's Point - one from Queenstown and another from Frankton.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Brent Dunn said it was extinguished and a fire investigator was on the way.

    The Queenstown crew had almost returned to the station shortly before 1.30pm when they were called to an alarm activation at a property on Frankton Rd.
     

