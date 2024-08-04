Firefighter's remarkable milestone

Bob Robertson ticks over 65 years as a Queenstown fire brigade vollie this Saturday. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Dwight D. Eisenhower was still president of the United States and TV hadn’t arrived in New Zealand when Bob Robertson joined the Queenstown volunteer fire brigade on August 3, 1959.

Sixty-five years on — yesterday, to be precise — he’s still a member, albeit in a non-operational support role.

Turning 85 next month, he still helps out when school classes tour the station, and also attends general brigade meetings "when I remember", he says.

When Robertson joined, the brigade had 15 volunteers and attended 30 call-outs a year — now it has almost 50 members and 500-plus call-outs, although over half are false alarms.

He says he’s very impressed with today’s troops — "they’re way better trained than we were".

He also notched up 27 years as chief fire officer (CFO) till retiring in 2013, when the brigade celebrated its 150th anniversary.

In 2009, the brigade awarded him a double gold star award for 50 years’ service — the same year he was also awarded a Queen’s Service Medal.

He thinks he was CFO for too long "but, you know, we got through it".

Deputy CFO Bobby Lamont says Robertson’s 65 years of service is "unfathomable".

"I don’t think we will, in this brigade, ever see anyone get to that achievement.

"I think Bob’s contribution has been invaluable.

"He’s been such a great leader, such a great mentor, and he’s helped with the brigade members and steered this brigade to where it is today.

"And the fact he’s still willing to help with the kids, and be a wise head in our meetings, is absolutely fantastic."