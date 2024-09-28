First stage of Kawarau Villas selling

Remarkables Park’s Kawarau Villas is selling off the plan. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The first stage of a 39-unit apartment development below Queenstown’s Remarkables Park shopping centre launched this week with six units already under contract.

Kawarau Villas comprises three-bedroom, two-level apartments at the end of Juniper Pl, with this first stage — of what’ll eventually be 180 units — due for completion around November next year.

The developer, Aucklander Tony Gapes’ Redwood Group, also developed Frankton’s Five Mile shopping centre, central Queenstown’s The Alex Apartments and Arthurs Point’s Coronet Peak Alpine Villas.

Gavin Lloyd, Bayleys Projects’ GM, says he’s pleased with sales progress, and says buyers are a mix of first-home buyers, investors and future owner-occupiers.

"Most are under a million — the starting price is $954,000 — so that’s a reasonably easy entry point given Queenstown prices.

"The design’s really nice — it’s sort of a Nordic-inspired design — and Tony’s certainly not cutting any corners with the specifications and finishing."

Lloyd says investors, in particular, are attracted by the "amazing" location — "that whole Frankton is the growth corridor".

Units — all with 365 days-a-year visitor accommodation consent — come with a private carpark, minimum 12 square metre backyard and stand-out views of the Remarkables mountain range.