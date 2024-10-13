Floating sauna on way for Queenstown

Media personality Dominic Bowden’s behind Flowt, a proposed new floating sauna experience for Queenstown. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A New Zealand media personality’s behind plans to launch the country’s first floating sauna experience in Queenstown.

Dominic Bowden — former host of New Zealand Idol, Dancing With the Stars NZ and The X Factor NZ — has partnered with fellow Aucklander Andrew Glenn, who founded Waiheke restaurant The Oyster Inn, coincidentally now owned by former Queenstowner Josh Emett, to develop Flowt, which they plan to establish on the western side of St Omer Wharf, beside Southern Discoveries Ltd’s visitor booking centre.

They’re seeking non-notified consent for the new attraction, which will include installation of three piles into the lakebed, and attaching a floating pontoon, on which would sit two sauna units, one with capacity for up to 14 people and the other up to six.

Each would be available for either communal or private bookings.

Additionally, they’re planning two plunge pools, constructed inside the confines of the pontoon, each with steps below the water level, and a "wellness deck", including outdoor showers, greenery and seating, to enable users to embrace contrast therapy.

Bowden says floating saunas have been made popular in Scandinavia, and have gained global popularity, by utilising nature as an ice bath and harnessing the healing power of the therapy, for which Lake Wakatipu’s cool year-round temps are "ideal".

He says the proposed saunas will feature large panoramic windows providing views across the lake to Walter Peak, and they’ve worked with NZ’s leading sauna designer to employ the "highest quality Finnish sauna principles and technology".

Guests will arrive via a reception lounge, featuring changing rooms and lockers, with interior design by CTRL Space — most recently known for their work in Queenstown’s Soda and Tommy’s Margarita Bar.

According to the consent application, the proposal will provide an additional commercial/tourism activity within the town centre, and socioeconomic benefit to the district.

Bowden, who’s stepped away from the bright lights of TV to focus on developing WellBeings, a digital community exploring the science of feeling good, says he’s "honoured" to bring Flowt to Queenstown.

"We aim to create a place where people can gather and enjoy a fun, restorative experience — especially after the thrill-seeking adventures Queenstown is famous for."

Subject to consent, which they’ve asked to be processed non-notified, Flowt is targeting an autumn 2025 opening.