Frankton masterplan consultation begins

Consultation on Frankton's $840,000 masterplan has begun.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council yesterday started the first phase of community engagement on the plan, which will take a big-picture look at the future of Frankton over the next 30 years.

The council has already released an initial plan, compiled by consultancy firm Rationale at a cost of $35,290, outlining the key issues in Frankton, how they might be solved, and what timeframes may be involved.

Those issues include transport and parking, land use, and recreational facilities.

Mayor Jim Boult said he was "excited to see this process start in Frankton'' and encouraged residents to take part.

"The first phase of our engagement programme is all about understanding what the community wants out of Frankton, what will make it a great place to live, work and play now and into the future.

"The area faces challenges associated with growth and congestion and these need to be addressed.''

In a statement the council said early feedback would "inform a series of workshops which will shape the planning stages of the masterplan for Frankton''.

People can have their say by posting on the "Have your say" boards at the Queenstown Event Centre and Queenstown Library, emailing the council, or heading along to a community forum at Remarkables Primary School on September 25.