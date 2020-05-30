Frosty start, fine weather weekend forecast

It was a frosty start in Clutha district yesterday as low fog hung around near State Highway 93, Clinton to Mataura. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Weather watchers, and those looking for a spot of sunshine, can look forward to fine and sunny weather this holiday weekend.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said Otago and Southland could expect sunshine, limited wind and above-average temperatures.

Alexandra, and other parts of Central Otago, would have a ‘‘decent frost’’ in the morning but this would clear later in the day.

Dunedin was also in for a treat with temperatures of 13 or 14degC — two or three degrees above the monthly average.

Oamaru will also be looked at favourably by the weather gods, although Mr Bellam confirmed some inland frost could feature.

He said frost had been evident across the South Island this week.

Yesterday morning, on State Highway 93, between Clinton and Mataura, many pockets of fog remained throughout the day.

‘‘Fog and cloud can persist in the valleys and in basins. We have had a lot of that this week.’’

‘‘We have a ridge of high pressure over the area so it is looking quite good and will be fine. There will be frosty periods but people in the likes of Alexandra will be well used to that.’’

Alexandra could expect maximum temperatures of 10-12degC but it would have lows of -2degC in the morning.

Oamaru would reach up to 12 to 13degC.