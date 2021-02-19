Gardening work to help plantings

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Naylor Love employees James Bortoli (centre) and Lachlan Burrows (right), along with Wakatipu Reforestation Trust volunteer Victor Klap (top left), clear weeds from around the trust’s native plantings on Feehly Hill, in Arrowtown, yesterday.

Four volunteers from the construction company’s Queenstown branch spent the afternoon on the hill in what project manager Hayley Stockdale said was one of several ‘‘green initiatives’’ its sustainability committee had devised since it was formed 12 months ago.

Volunteers from the company would carry out three more working bees at the site this year, Ms Stockdale said.

The trust has been clearing invasive species and planting native varieties on the hill since 2015.