Friday, 19 February 2021

Gardening work to help plantings

    By Guy Williams
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Naylor Love employees James Bortoli (centre) and Lachlan Burrows (right), along with Wakatipu Reforestation Trust volunteer Victor Klap (top left), clear weeds from around the trust’s native plantings on Feehly Hill, in Arrowtown, yesterday.

    Four volunteers from the construction company’s Queenstown branch spent the afternoon on the hill in what project manager Hayley Stockdale said was one of several ‘‘green initiatives’’ its sustainability committee had devised since it was formed 12 months ago.

    Volunteers from the company would carry out three more working bees at the site this year, Ms Stockdale said.

    The trust has been clearing invasive species and planting native varieties on the hill since 2015.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter