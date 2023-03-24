Glasses at the ready for gin festival

Let the festivities be-gin.

The table’s set for the inaugural New Zealand International Gin Festival, in Arrowtown tomorrow.

It features 28 brands and distilleries from across New Zealand and the world.

Wilcox Green was set to host a variety of food and beverage options, accompanied by local and international entertainment, including DJ double act Sweet Mix Kids.

Featured distillers from around New Zealand will be supported by distillers from countries such as Australia, Italy and Ireland.

Event co-organiser and marketing manager Simon Carter said the hope was to expand overseas in coming years, taking New Zealand gin to the rest of the

world.

