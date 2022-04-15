Friday, 15 April 2022

Global honour for long-time Queenstown chef

    By Philip Chandler
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Being nominated as one of 100 new candidates for the world’s ‘The Best Chef Awards’ is a dream come true for Queenstown’s Vaughan Mabee.

    The Amisfield executive chef, and Auckland’s Pasture owner-chef, Ed Verner, are the first New Zealanders to have made this prestigious list.

    Vaughan Mabee. Photo via Mountain Scene
    Vaughan Mabee. Photo via Mountain Scene

    "I’m pretty stoked, it’s kind of like a bucket list [honour] for me," Mabee says.

    For him, though, what’s best is it throws the spotlight on NZ cuisine, which he believes can be as much a tourist magnet as this country’s scenery.

    "This is really putting NZ cuisine on the world stage, for once, and I’m really proud of that.

    "I think this is a great platform to be able to showcase the brilliant, rare, endemic product we have here."

    As to the ingredients that got him recognised, Mabee says Amisfield’s recent slew of awards would’ve helped.

    "Let’s say those [judges] are saying, ‘hey, why don’t we look at NZ this year?'’

    "Well, the first restaurant they’re going to look at is the one that won ‘best restaurant’,  and we won that in 2021 and ’22, and we’re the only restaurant in the South Island that has held three hats, and we’ve had three hats for four years."

    He’s also won ‘most innovative chef’ for three years.

    Mabee says his latest honour also reflects his extensive culinary chops, having worked at Noma, in Denmark, when it was voted the world’s best restaurant, and having trained at a Michelin three-star in Spain.

    "I’ve taken a whole 13 years away from NZ to train myself amongst and under some of my favourite chefs in the world."

    Then there’s the "consistency" gained from working for 10 years at Amisfield.

    Mabee says his nomination’s also a huge reflection on his team — "by no way would I be able to be where I am now if it wasn’t for the drive of my team, the team is everything".

    Mountain Scene
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter