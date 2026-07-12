GM winging her way back

Photo: supplied

She's come full circle.

Three years after Fiona Winger (above) left her role as manager of Queenstown’s Matakauri Lodge (now Rosewood Matakauri), she is back — this time as Sofitel Queenstown’s general manager.

Winger, who has already had more than 15 years in the luxury hospitality industry, got the keys to her Duke St castle this past Monday.

Prior to this new gig, she has held senior leadership at other ultra-premium hotels including Six Senses Fiji and Six Senses Laamu, in the Maldives.

Most recently, she has been Rosewood Cape Kidnappers’ general manager in the Hawke’s Bay, where she led lodge operations, financial performance, team development, guest experience initiatives and significant capital projects.

Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, MGallery and Emblem operations vice-president David Fraser says they are excited to welcome Winger to the family, "and look forward to her leadership, vision and contribution to the continued success of the hotel".

Winger fills the breach left by former GM Jeremy Samuels who took over Sofitel Adelaide in January.