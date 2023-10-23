Grant big boost for reforestation project

Readying to restore Arrowtown’s Slope Hill Reserve, thanks to an almost half-million-dollar grant from the Hilton Global Foundation are, from left, DoC’s David Butt and Emma Thompson, Mana Tāhuna’s John Hollebon, Cora Heister and Mike Rewi, Hilton Queenstown boss Chris Ehmann, and Whakatipu Reforestation Trust’s Jo Smith, Neill and Barbara Simpson and Karen O’Donahoo. PHOTO: DAN CHILDS / 222 PHOTOGRAPHIC STUDIOS

Queenstown's Hilton Hotel has just super-charged the Whakatipu Reforestation Trust (WRT), bringing the dream of restoring a critical site to reality, 11 years earlier than expected.

The Hilton Global Foundation, Hilton’s primary philanthropic arm, has granted $420,000 to the trust — the first of its kind in New Zealand — enabling it to work with the Mana Tāhuna restoration workforce to plant up to 22,000 native trees and shrubs next spring on the 8ha Slope Hill Reserve, managed by the Department of Conservation.

The reserve beside the Queenstown Trail has degenerated due to a fire, followed by years of animal grazing.

While the new plantings will provide habitat and food for native birds, lizards and invertebrates, it will also stabilise the hillside and sequester more than 800 tonnes of carbon for 50 years.

It builds on existing work the trust has done at the site since 2019, and will further support Mana Tāhuna’s three-year project to restore Te Wai Whakaata-Lake Hayes’ water quality.

Mana Tāhuna chief executive officer Michael Rewi said the stream running through Slope Hill was a tributary to Mill Creek, an area the charitable trust had been focusing on to improve the lake’s health.

"Restoring its mauri [health] by replanting it with taonga species that would have been there originally will directly benefit the mahi we’ve done downstream."

The grant is one of just four made across the Asia-Pacific, in recognition of Hilton’s annual "Travel with Purpose Week".

The Hilton Global Foundation annual grants are provided to local organisations which demonstrate a meaningful commitment to destination stewardship, by improving travel destinations and creating a positive impact on the people and communities they serve.

As long-standing supporters of the WRT, Hilton Queenstown general manager Chris Ehmann said the hotel highlighted the trust’s work to its global foundation, which led to an invitation to apply for funding.

He labelled it a "significant milestone" in the hotel’s commitment to regenerative tourism and Queenstown’s community.

"This grant not only signifies our dedication to destination stewardship but also underscores our leadership in sustainable business practices across the Australasian region.

"Together, we look ahead with hope, knowing that this partnership will leave a lasting, positive impact on both the environment and the community we cherish."

Trust operations manager Karen O’Donahoo said the funding was a "major win for conservation".

"It shows Hilton’s commitment to Queenstown to create a better place to travel and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

"Without the grant from Hilton, it would take over 11 years of volunteer planting days to undertake this project."

Hilton Asia-Pacific vice-president and Australasia head Paul Hutton said Hilton was proud to commit to the inaugural funding of its kind in New Zealand to the trust.

"Understanding the importance of building a sustainable future, the Hilton Global Foundation is proud to support organisations like the Whakatipu Reforestation Trust, [which is] doing great work in our communities, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will continue to make."

Ms O’Donahoo noted environmental restoration on this scale was not possible on volunteer power alone.

"Corporate philanthropy is a game-changer for us.

"We welcome any inquiries from the business community who want to collaborate on real climate action and reversing biodiversity loss."

