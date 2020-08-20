Thursday, 20 August 2020

Grass fires spark warning

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    PHOTO: FIRE AND EMERGENCY NEW ZEALAND
    PHOTO: FIRE AND EMERGENCY NEW ZEALAND
    A spate of grass fires across Otago has brought a warning from firefighters.

    People are being urged to be mindful of the dangers of frost-curing in the wake of several fires, including one in Queenstown (pictured), in the space of a week across the region.

    Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer Mark Mawhinney said many people did not realise that frost dried out grass and created a bigger risk of fires.

    Recent warm dry days further exacerbated the situation.

    "The recent escaped fires were all preventable and occurred during relatively calm conditions. It would be very concerning if these fires escaped during windier conditions," he said.

    The causes of the escaped fires had been cigarettes, hot ashes and dry grass too close to a burn pile, Mr Mawhinney said.

     

