Head-turning luxury lodge on the horizon

Waimarino Queenstown Ltd’s proposed exclusive holiday pad. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An Aussie developer has revealed plans for a luxury lodge in an exclusive Queenstown gated subdivision, to be used as visitor accommodation.

Waimarino Queenstown Ltd, whose sole director’s Andrew McIntosh, wants to build the expansive pad at Ben Lomond’s Forestlines Rise.

The total floor area of the swanky six-bedroom property’s 1184 square metres, requiring almost 3450 cubic metres of cut.

The upper level will comprise triple-car garaging, an entry pavilion, an outdoor pavilion/entertaining area, bar and cellar, a spa/gym/sauna, swimming pool and petanque court, as well as lawn areas and a services/plant room.

The lower level will boast the indoor living/dining and kitchen, the bedrooms, a media/cinema room, an office, laundry/mud room and bathroom/s.

Designed to be an "exemplar" of modern sustainability, plans include a low/flat roof profile, with living ‘green roofs’, and solar panels.

The maximum height will be 8.8m above original ground level — the only encroachment of the 8m height plane being a small area of the entry/master bedroom of the lower wing.

Expansive glazing’s also proposed on the southern facade to maximise the views.

Once built, McIntosh wants to rent it to a maximum of 12 people in one group, for a minimum of two nights a pop.

McIntosh’s other planned development — B Property Group’s Waimarino Luxury Lodge at Bob’s Cove — is set to go to Environment Court later this month.

In 2021, the company lodged a resource consent application to build 24 luxury villas, each on a freehold title, and communal facilities on a 1.8ha site, but despite a Queenstown council planner recommending consent be granted, independent commissioners rejected the proposal, which B Property Group subsequently appealed.