Help sought to find missing Queenstown woman

Suzanne Frew. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing Queenstown woman.

Suzanne Frew was last seen driving her silver Mitsubishi Outlander on Frankton Rd on Monday morning.

She was wearing a pink hoodie and black tights.

Police yesterday said they and Suzanne’s family had concerns for her welfare.

Police this evening said they had found the vehicle today on Highview Tce.

They are asking people in the area to be alert for any sign of her, and to check their properties and outbuildings.

They also want to hear from anyone who has private CCTV footage from Highview Tce or surrounding streets, from 10-10.30pm yesterday.

- Call 111, quote file number 230403/2375.