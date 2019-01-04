Hope photos can be passed on

Familiar? Louise Thomson hopes to be able to give the couple in this photo their Queenstown images. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Scottish tourist has not given up hope she will give precious photos to the Kiwi couple who asked her to take them in Queenstown two years ago.

Louise Thomson was visiting the resort from her native Scotland with her boyfriend back in 2016, when they met a New Zealand couple at the top of Queenstown Hill.

"Their phone battery had died, so they couldn't get a picture at the view point of the walk," Ms Thomson said.

"Myself and my boyfriend were taking pictures and they approached us to ask if we could take a picture of them and email it to them, as the woman said her children wouldn't believe they had done the walk to the top and she wanted the memory."

But the email they gave her did not work.

She has held on to the photos ever since, hoping she will be able to get back to the couple.

"The couple were really excited to share the pictures with their children, so I feel extremely bad that I haven't been able to send them over," Ms Thomson said.

"I have kept them on my phone for two years now, as I can't bring myself to delete them."

Anyone with information can contact Ms Thomson at louise-thomson1@hotmail.co.uk