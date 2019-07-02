Hoping to put wide experience to work on ORC

Richard Bowman

A founding member and present secretary of the Friends of Lake Hayes Society is standing for the Otago Regional Council's Dunstan seat.

Richard Bowman, who had a 24-year career with the Southland Regional Council, said there were a range of pressing water quality issues in the region's lakes and rivers that needed to be addressed urgently.

He had a lifelong interest in the outdoors and the environment, and his training and work experience had given him a good knowledge of natural sciences, business management and the local government system, he said.

''I'd like to use this to ensure that our precious water resources, particularly in the Wakatipu Basin and Upper Clutha, are properly managed.''

As chairman of the New Zealand Wilding Conifers Group, he was familiar with a wide range of other biosecurity and biodiversity issues in the region such as lake snow, predator control, wallabies, rabbits and marine pests.

Among his goals was to help the regional council better align with other regions in New Zealand.

''At times it seems to operate like a 1960s catchment board that needs to get into the 21st century.

''However, in fairness there have been some encouraging changes recently and these need to be built on.''

