Sunday, 16 August 2020

Hospice thieves come clean

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    One of the people captured on CCTV helping himself to skis and poles from outside Hospice Shop...
    One of the people captured on CCTV helping himself to skis and poles from outside Hospice Shop Queenstown. Photo: Supplied
    All but one of the four people who stole items from outside Queenstown’s Hospice Shop late last month have had an attack of conscience.

    As reported in last week’s Mountain Scene, well-meaning Queenstowners dropped items off outside the Gorge Road store over the weekend, when the shop — which raises money to help people dying from cancer — wasn’t manned.

    Four people were then caught on camera helping themselves to skis, poles, and a kettle.

    Hospice Shop Queenstown manager John ‘Boggy’ McDowell reported the thefts to the police last Tuesday.

    He says one male came back under the cover of darkness last Wednesday to return the skis, but kept the poles — he’s ‘‘still of interest to police’’.

    Police also tracked down and spoke to two women, who said they thought the items were free.

    McDowell: ‘‘I agreed … if they came in and paid [or] returned the goods, we wouldn’t press charges.’’

    Two women have since visited the shop to apologise and pay for items they took — one delivered flowers and chocolate to the volunteers.

    The fourth culprit, who covered his face with a hoody while stealing two sets of skis and poles, hasn’t been tracked down yet — nor has he returned the stolen items.

    tracey.roxburgh@scene.co.nz

    Mountain Scene
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter