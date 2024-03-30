Hotel rebrand

Queenstown's Holiday Inn Express & Suites is about to undergo a rebrand.

The 227-room hotel, which adjoins Stanley, Sydney and Melbourne streets, will soon be known as voco, an international brand owned by the InterContinental Hotels Group.

Opened in July, 2020, the hotel’s owned by Australian developer Pro-invest Group, and was its first Holiday Inn Express in New Zealand.

Along with the name change, there are plans to create two new function rooms where there’s currently a patio terrace and two carparks, establish a new pergola and make other changes to accommodate outdoor dining on the garden terrace, and, internally, reconfigure an existing meeting room, store and lounge areas to create staff accommodation.