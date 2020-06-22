Monday, 22 June 2020

'Imposing' group of boy racers descend on Queenstown

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    More than 100 "boy racer" vehicles converged on a commercial car park in Queenstown at the weekend, apparently part of a car enthusiasts club.

    Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka, of Queenstown, said the "unusual" gathering was held in the Mitre 10 carpark, on the Frankton Flats, between about midnight on Saturday and 2am Sunday.

    Participants had come from all over the south, including from Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill.

    "To a member of the public, it’s quite imposing.

    "It’ like seeing 10 gang members on motorbikes cruising — you just want to get out of their way.

    "I can’t say they were doing anything illegal, but a number [of vehicles] had modifications — some lawful, some not."

    Snr Sgt Enoka said police were less concerned about the legality of the modifications as the safety implications.

    "If it’s not done lawfully, they might be putting themselves at risk."

    A "small number" of infringements were issued to drivers.

    Sergeant Chris Brooks, who attended the gathering, said he was disappointed the group decided to use a private car park.

    "Business owners and operators are already under enough pressure and this is just something they don’t need to deal with." 

