Infant among those hurt in head-on Queenstown crash

    An infant has been injured in a head-on crash in Queenstown.

    Emergency services rushed to the collision between a 4WD and a van on Fernhill Rd at 11.37am.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said several people were caught up in the crash, including a baby.

    A spokeswoman for St John said one person with serious injuries was transported to Lake District Hospital along with another person with minor injuries. Five others were treated at the scene with minor injuries, she said.

    Nobody required extraction from either of the vehicles, the spokesman said, but a tow truck was called to clear the road after both lanes were blocked.

