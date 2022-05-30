Inquiry after jet boat overturns near Queenstown

Harbourmaster Phil Wiel. Photo: Mountain Scene

The exact spot where a jet boat overturned in Queenstown is being investigated.

After the Otago Daily Times published an article about yesterday's incident, commentary on social media said the section of the river beneath the Kawarau Gorge Suspension Bridge was closed to powered craft.

Queenstown harbourmaster Phil Wiel said yesterday ‘‘the section of river from the Arrow confluence, down, is closed to motorised vessels’’.

The unmanned jet boat ended up within a restricted area, but it was under investigation as to where the incident initially took place, he said.

Police responded to the incident yesterday, but the Queenstown Lakes District Council was leading the investigation and its main priority was to remove the vessel from the river so it was no longer a navigational hazard or pollution risk.

A police spokeswoman confirmed there were four people in the boat when it overturned about 2.40pm and one person was taken to hospital.

