Jacks Point golf course fire contained

Fire crews were called to the parched area about 4.20pm. Photo: Alister Brown

A grass fire by the Jacks Point golf course, near Queenstown, appears to have been brought under control.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Ian Littlejohn said multiple calls were received by the fire service from 4.20pm today to ''scrub on fire'' at the exclusive course between Kingston and Kelvin Heights.

Initially, crews from Arrowtown and Frankton were called to the blaze, but as it progressed a ''third alarm'' was transmitted.

Mr Littlejohn said that alarm triggered a response for a fire three times the size.

"That brought into play all three appliances, plus support vehicles from Arrowtown, Frankton and Queenstown.''

At its peak, nine ground crews were responding to the fire, including appliances from Kingston and Mossburn, and several water tankers.

However, Mr Littlejohn said by 5.30pm the fire appeared to be under control and crews were being stood down.

One helicopter was put on standby, but there had been no reports from the rural fire authority that it had been deployed.

While there were no evacuations called for by fire services, Queenstown police cleared some players off the course and evacuated some houses in the vicinity as a precaution.

It is the second fire at Jacks Point in five days - about 8ha of grass burned at an area between Jacks Point and Lake Wakatipu, known as The Preserve, on Friday night.

That fire was started by a spark from machinery similar to a rotary hoe.