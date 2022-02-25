Ladies Mile community centre action

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three years after the Queenstown Lakes District Council purchased a multimillion-dollar property at Ladies Mile, work will finally begin to retrofit it and create a new community centre.
The site, at 516 Ladies Mile, is a 14.6ha property previously owned by the Walker family.
According to the council’s rating information at the time the council purchased it, in February, 2019, the land was valued at $3.6million and the improvements — a 440sqm house, 320sqm of garaging and an in-ground swimming pool — at $2.81million, adding up to a capital value of $6.41million.
The council purchased the property for just less than $14million.
To date, the council has done nothing with the property, aside from consent its use for informal recreation, and build a small car park.
The council announced yesterday it had approved a budget of slightly more than $3.6million to turn the house into a community centre.
Community services general manager Dr Thunes Cloete said resource consent had also been granted, to create a multi-purpose facility comprising spaces for meetings and "other community uses".
The house would be used for things from Plunket check-ups to temporary offices for government and local government".
The land would be used to support wider needs of the Wakatipu community.
A community open day is planned soon for people to tour the site.
The centre is expected to open in October.