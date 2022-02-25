Friday, 25 February 2022

Ladies Mile community centre action

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Three years after the Queenstown Lakes District Council purchased a multimillion-dollar property at Ladies Mile, work will finally begin to retrofit it and create a new community centre.

    The site, at 516 Ladies Mile, is a 14.6ha property previously owned by the Walker family.

    According to the council’s rating information at the time the council purchased it, in February, 2019, the land was valued at $3.6million and the improvements — a 440sqm house, 320sqm of garaging and an in-ground swimming pool — at $2.81million, adding up to a capital value of $6.41million.

    The council purchased the property for just less than $14million.

    To date, the council has done nothing with the property, aside from consent its use for informal recreation, and build a small car park.

    The council announced yesterday it had approved a budget of slightly more than $3.6million to turn the house into a community centre.

    Community services general manager Dr Thunes Cloete said resource consent had also been granted, to create a multi-purpose facility comprising spaces for meetings and "other community uses".

    The house would be used for things from Plunket check-ups to temporary offices for government and local government".

    The land would be used to support wider needs of the Wakatipu community.

    A community open day is planned soon for people to tour the site.

    The centre is expected to open in October.

