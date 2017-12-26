Lakefront revellers' intoxication levels 'alarming'

Party-goers celebrate Christmas at the Queesntown lakefront. Photo: Supplied

A Queenstown police officer has described the levels of intoxication in the resort yesterday as “alarming”.

Sergeant Keith Newell said over 800 people gathered on the lake front to celebrate Christmas – some of whom were there for most of the day.

“Police were called to assist with several people throughout the day and night who were extremely intoxicated.

“It’s alarming to see the levels of intoxication of some of the party-goers...some were unable to take care of themselves.”

On Christmas Eve police also had to deal with punters when they spilled out of pubs at midnight.

Christmas revellers bask in the sunshine as they swarm Queenstown lakefront. Photo: Supplied

A media spokesperson described it as “chaos” and said police confiscated alcohol and warnings were issued.

No arrests were made.

Extra police have been brought in to the resort, an additional 80-plus officers, to help deal with the influx of visitors over the Christmas and New Year period.

The annual New Year liquor ban in Queenstown, Frankton, Arrowtown, Wanaka and Hawea comes into effect tomorrow and continues until January 6 - anyone found breaching it could be fined $250.