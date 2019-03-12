Last-minute plea change over Queenstown assaults

A Christchurch man this morning admitted assaulting two other men in a Queenstown bar last September as his judge-alone trial was about to get underway.

Richard Brian Hyslop (36) had denied assaulting Jack Lennon and Samuel Wilson on September 9.

The trial date was set down in December however today morning Hyslop's counsel Tanya Surrey advised Judge John Brandts-Giesen Hyslop's witnesses were not available and had not been summonsed.

The judge indicated while there was a right to a fair trial, part of that was to give the defendant an opportunity to prepare for a trial "which you do not appear to have done''.

Judge Brandts-Giesen decided to proceed with the trial, but after a short adjournment Hyslop changed his plea.

Prosecuting sergeant Ian Collin said Hyslop was at Vinyl Underground, on Church St, at 2.45am on September 9 when Mr Lennon asked the defendant to leave his girlfriend alone.

"The defendant took exception to that, pushing the first victim's girlfriend out of the way and then began striking the first victim several times to the head with a closed fist."

He then turned his attention to Mr Wilson and punched him several times in the face.

Security was called and the two victims waited outside for police to arrive.

The defendant was located inside the bar and told police he was "defending himself".

Judge Brandts-Giesen said Hyslop's conduct was "most unfortunate" and suspected he had been drinking at the time.

"It's too common in Queenstown for people to be highly intoxicated and to do things which they shouldn't be doing.

"This is a classic example of that."

Hyslop had previous convictions, but had not been before the court since 2010 and his last conviction for assault was 2002.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said Hyslop was also a solo parent.

"As parents we need to make sure that our children can look up to us rather than be ashamed of us.

"Your child will no doubt be embarrassed by your conduct in this matter."

On each charge he was fined $800 and ordered to pay $130 court costs.

He was also ordered to pay each victim $500 emotional harm and $150 for witness expenses.