Learning cultural responsiveness

Pictured with guest speaker Dr Melanie Riwai Couch, third right, are, from left, Queenstown Primary principal and Kahui Ako Wakatipu leader Fiona Cavanagh, Amy Snow (Shotover Primary), Amanda Leith (St Joseph’s), Kyla McIntosh (Shotover Primary) and Wakatipu High principal Oded Nathan. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

More than 300 local teachers recently congregated in Wakatipu High’s gym to learn how to improve the achievements of their Māori students and their sense of belonging.

The gathering was hosted by Queenstown Primary principal Fiona Cavanagh, as leader of KahuiAko (‘communities of learning’) Wakatipu, and was addressed by Dr Melanie Riwai Couch, whosebook, Niho Taniwha, is sub-titled Improving Teaching and Learning for Akonga [students] Maori.

She says "when we teach in ways that help Māori students achieve, the research says all students benefit".

"When we show respect to people and recognise their identity, language and culture, we’re able to establish better relationships."

Cavanagh says local teachers, surveyed three years ago, felt they needed to learn how to be culturally responsive.

She notes local Māori rolls are increasing and Māori students are now the third largest group at her school.