Learning cultural responsiveness

The gathering was hosted by Queenstown Primary principal Fiona Cavanagh, as leader of KahuiAko (‘communities of learning’) Wakatipu, and was addressed by Dr Melanie Riwai Couch, whosebook, Niho Taniwha, is sub-titled Improving Teaching and Learning for Akonga [students] Maori.
She says "when we teach in ways that help Māori students achieve, the research says all students benefit".
"When we show respect to people and recognise their identity, language and culture, we’re able to establish better relationships."
Cavanagh says local teachers, surveyed three years ago, felt they needed to learn how to be culturally responsive.
She notes local Māori rolls are increasing and Māori students are now the third largest group at her school.