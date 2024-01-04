Legendary Queenstown busker dies after cancer battle

AJ Hickling performing in Queenstown.

Known to many as the dreadlocked piano player at the Queenstown waterfront, legendary street performer AJ Hickling has died.

Hickling died from pancreatic cancer on December 29, just three months after being diagnosed.

He lived with his partner Freja and their young family in Westport.

A Givealittle page has since been created to raise funds for his tangi and support his family.

The page creator wrote that Hickling died in his family home on December 29, surrounded by some of his dearest family and friends.

"This followed a swift, yet fierce and courageous journey with pancreatic cancer. AJ faced this with resilience and grace all the while not wanting to part from his family, children, home, community & the music that defined him."

Dozens of people have posted to social media in tribute to Hickling.

"AJ held space for everyone and showed us all how to do it so effortlessly. I’ll miss him a lot," wrote one person.

"AJ had many ways of making the world feel safe, fresh and beautiful, including dragging this dumpstered piano to different stunning locations and busking for the people. He gave everything and was satisfied and so grateful with little. Tuned in to the present moment in a monk-like manner. Always on beat," wrote another.

AJ Hickling loading his piano into his van.

Since 2012, he had been a fixture of Queenstown’s bustling CBD, belting out complex compositions from a shabby dump-rescued piano he’d restored himself, and more recently from a modern instrument he’d purchased from a friend.

Last month, Hickling spoke to the Herald about his life in music and his later cancer diagnosis.

"I guess I’m just trying to be philosophical, to be accepting, and to be graceful about it," he said.

"I think at the end of the day, life is it’s a gift, and it’s a mystery. We don’t know where it comes from. We don’t know what we’re here for. We don’t know how long we’ve got.

AJ Hickling had been playing piano since he was 2. Photo: Supplied

"I’m not here to fight for what I think is fair or right, or what I think I should get. My time is coming to an end, and I want to be graceful about that and just reflect on all of the really amazing opportunities I’ve had, the people I’ve met, and things I’ve been able to share, and just stay in gratitude.

"I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. Life doesn’t owe me anything, and I’m thankful for the amazing people I’ve met and the opportunities I’ve had."

His final musical work "Orchestral Dreams" is available for download, with supporters able to make donations through his work.