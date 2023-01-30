Local focus for new Queenstown cafe

Coffee Afloat's Clara Campbell (left) and cafe manager Franzi Steigerwald. Photo: Mountain Scene

Coffee Afloat isn’t just showboating.

Having made the move to Queenstown from Lake Dunstan earlier this month, the floating cafe has big plans to establish a community along the Sugar Lane waterfront.

Owners Richard and Jolanda Foale started Coffee Afloat and sister business Burger Afloat when they were involved in the Lake Dunstan Trail marketing.

Realising there was a serious need for a coffee stop en route, they decided to create a floating one.

And when the perfect location became available in the Whakatipu, at the recently-opened marina, they decided to expand.

Their new Queenstown manager, Franzi Steigerwald, says the business is locally focused — beans come from Dunedin’s Grid Coffee, most of the cabinet food’s sourced from Cromwell and sweet treats are supplied by Queenstown’s Sugary Patisserie, among others.

Steigerwald says they may also set up up a cocktail bar, and feature different "guest" coffee beans once a month to help support more local businesses, and boost clientele.