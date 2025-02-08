Locals help secure win

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Queenstown ice hockey players have helped the New Zealand under-20 ice hockey team win gold in the division 3 group A world champs in Turkey.

Among the winning team were locals Lachy Boniface, Joel Gerard, Joel Paterson, Axel Ruski-Jones and Logan Campbell.

In what was effectively the final against Chinese Taipei, which NZ won 4-1, Ruski-Jones added to the tally, scoring in the first period, while Gerard — who saved 11 of the 12 shots on his goal in the last game — was named best goaltender of the tournament.

Leading up to that last game, NZ and Chinese Taipei had remained undefeated against other teams in the division — Bulgaria, Turkey, Mexico, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Following a silver medal last year, this victory is the team’s best result since 2008, when they won gold.

NZ Ice Hockey Federation president Andy Mills, of Arrowtown, says he is very proud.

"The win signals an exciting future for the sport, with more and more players coming through, and reaching their pinnacle."

Winning the tournament means the NZ team will be promoted to Division 2, Group B, at next year’s world champs.

— Olivia Judd

‘Incredible effort from old dogs’

An ice hockey team including nine over-40 players pulled off three astonishing comebacks, one in the final, to clinch the Battle for the Queenstown Cup A grade title last month.

Amongst Whakatipu Giant ranks were nine former Ice Blacks including captains Bert Haines, Corey Down and Simon Glass.

In their final against former Queenstown Cup winners, Enigma — a local team including Ice Black and tournament founder/organiser Colin McIntosh — they tied up the game with 34 seconds to go.

The score then remained 4-all through the first 15-minute overtime period before Giant Cole Beckstead ended the drama three minutes into the second overtime period.

Haines says "it was a pretty incredible effort from the old dogs".

In the final "we were literally metres away from the glue factory".

"That happens with old wily vets — you see you’ve got a little bit extra in the tank there and you kind of outfox these young fellows."

— Philip Chandler